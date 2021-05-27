KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
St. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man in his 20s was arrested Thursday afternoon for a deadly stabbing in north St. Louis County. 

Officers with the St. Louis County responded to the 12000 block of Riverview Drive after 2 p.m. and found a man in his late 50s or early 60s dead on the scene from stabbing injuries. 

Officers arrested the suspect on scene without any struggle. Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other. 

