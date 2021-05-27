St. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man in his 20s was arrested Thursday afternoon for a deadly stabbing in north St. Louis County.
Officers with the St. Louis County responded to the 12000 block of Riverview Drive after 2 p.m. and found a man in his late 50s or early 60s dead on the scene from stabbing injuries.
Officers arrested the suspect on scene without any struggle. Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.