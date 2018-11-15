ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 39-year-old Farmington man was arrested for possession of child pornography on Wednesday, police said.
Eric L. Sellers was arrested as a result of a search warrant by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Investigative Unit.
Investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment from Sellers' residence, on Maple Street in Farmington.
Sellers was transported to the St. Francois County Jail and was formally charged with pornography possession. His bond was set at $50,000.
