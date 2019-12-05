BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man accused of robbing a Belleville Subway may be connected to several other crimes in the Metro East.
Police said the 29-year-old suspect was arrested after the restaurant in the 600 block of Carlyle Avenue was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 4 around 8:10 p.m.
Following the suspect’s arrest, Belleville police said they were investigating the similarities between the suspect in the Subway armed robbery and robberies that occurred on Nov. 24 at Farm Fresh, Nov. 28 at ZX and Nov. 30 at Family Dollar. Detectives are also working with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department regarding two robberies that occurred in unincorporated Belleville.
No charges were filed against the suspect as of early Thursday morning.
No additional information has been released.
