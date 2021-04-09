NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A suspect is in custody accused of killing a man in Old North St. Louis in August 2020.
Tommy Parnell, 47, was found shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Madison around 6:30 p.m. on August 31. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect in the case, Michael Penton, was taken into custody on April 8. Police said at-large warrants were issued for Penton in March.
No other information has been released.
