A man was shot and killed in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood Monday evening.

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A suspect is in custody accused of killing a man in Old North St. Louis in August 2020.

Tommy Parnell, 47, was found shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Madison around 6:30 p.m. on August 31. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Mug shot Michael Penton 040921

Michael Penton was arrested for the August 31, 2020 fatal shooting of Tommy Parnell in the 1300 block of Madison in St. Louis. 

A suspect in the case, Michael Penton, was taken into custody on April 8. Police said at-large warrants were issued for Penton in March. 

No other information has been released. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.