OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was arrested overnight Thursday for allegedly stealing a police car in Overland.
The Overland Police Department said an officer was trying to contact a suspicious person on foot but that person ran away, as the officer turned to his vehicle, he realized the squad car was taken. This happened around midnight.
Police said the officer thought he locked his car.
Police said 25-year-old Luke Jamal Hamilton had taken the car when the officer wasn't paying attention. Hamilton was charged with stealing a motor vehicle and a gun.
The car was found in Bridgeton near St. Charles Rock Road and Highway 141.
Hamilton is being held at the St. Louis County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Overland PD said Hamilton is also facing other charges by other police departments in relation to this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.