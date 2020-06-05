BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly driving recklessly through the crowd that gathered for a George Floyd demonstration Thursday night in Brentwood and fired a gun in the air.
News 4 was on the scene and saw the truck drive through the crowd. Protesters gathered at the scene told News 4 they saw the man wave a gun at the crowd.
Brentwood police said they corralled Jeffrey McMillen in the Home Depot parking lot on Hanley Road after he drove through the crowd at the Target in the Brentwood Promenade. Police said they recovered a 9 millimeter handgun on the scene.
McMillen was arrested and has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and being held on $100,000 bond.
More than 1,000 gathered at the Brentwood Promenade Thursday evening to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd.
