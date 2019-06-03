Bradley Jenkins

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an incident at a downtown St. Louis parking garage over the weekend.

According to police, a woman died after falling from the Stadium East parking garage overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Police said Bradley Jenkins, 30, of Taylorville, Illinois, has been charged with third-degree domestic assault following the woman’s death. His cash-only bond was set at $100,000.

News 4 is working to gather more details regarding the incident and will update this story as information is known.

Police have not released the woman's name.

