PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After a two-year investigation, a man has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson in Pevely.
William Harry McCullough 3rd has been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after a Nov. 2017 fire in the Weier Trailer Park.
According to the Pevely Police Department, the victims, one of which was 7 years old at the time, were able to escape the burning home in the 9000 block of Taylor, however the building was later deemed uninhabitable, leaving two people homeless.
On Nov. 18, 2019, McCullough was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $250,000 bond in connection with the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.