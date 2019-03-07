ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities arrested a driver who lead police on a chase from St. Charles to North County overnight.
Around 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a car on the 5th Street and Ameristar Blvd but the driver sped off.
The male driver traveled down eastbound Interstate 70 towards the Lucas and Hunt exit. While attempted to get on the ramp, police were able to stop the car after it became disabled.
The suspect was taken into custody. Police said he suffered minor injuries while resisting arrest.
No additional information has been released.
