SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken into custody in connection to deadly shooting in South City Saturday night.
A 54-year-old man was shot in his lower body around 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of Providence Place.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.