NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 27-year-old man was taken into custody after a deadly shooting in north St. Louis Monday.
Just before 1 p.m., officers found a man lying in the 5400 block of Enright with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Police said a 27-year-old man was taken into custody and a gun was found.
No additional information has been released. Anyone with information should contact police at 314-444-5371.
