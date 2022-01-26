Man arrested after woman stabbed at Maryland Heights hotel

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged a day after a woman was stabbed in Maryland Heights.
Police were called to the Extended Stay hotel in the 11000 block of Lackland before 7 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital but her condition has not been released.
Joshua Porter, 42, was later arrested and charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officers. His cash-only bond was set at $150,000.
