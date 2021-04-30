ST CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was arrested after throwing lit Molotov cocktails around St. Charles City.
St. Charles City police officials said the man was driving around throwing lit Molotov cocktails. Police said the man threw a lit one from his car's window in a residential area near Cole and Greiner. It landed in someone's yard.
The man then threw another one near Sauce on the Side on Beale Street in the shopping plaza near the Drury. From there, the man drove to the Bass Pro Shop Plaza where he crashed his car near Ameristar Drive and that's where police found him.
The man reportedly resisted arrest and officers had to mace him to get him into custody. Officers found more Molotov cocktail materials in his car.
The bombs he threw caused minor damage. It was mainly burned landscaping.
