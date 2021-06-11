ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen was shot in the stomach Thursday after trying to steal a tip jar and assaulting a customer at a south St. Louis City restaurant.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a customer intervened while the teen was stealing Utah Station Restaurant's tip jar just before 4 p.m. Police said the teen shoved the 56-year-old customer to the ground and was beating him when someone else shot the 16-year-old in the stomach.
News 4 called the restaurant, located at 1956 Utah, but they refused to comment. The restaurant was closed for the rest of the day.
The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was later listed in stable condition. The man who was beaten refused medical treatment but had apparent injuries to his face.
The 52-year-old shooter was taken into custody and his gun was seized. Friday, police released the suspect's name as Samuel Bauer. Warrants for first-degree assault are being applied on at the Circuit Attorney's Office, police said.
