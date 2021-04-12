SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after an argument in a south St. Louis home prompted a standoff Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a cutting. When they arrived, a 38-year-old woman was found with lacerations to her hand and arm. She told officers the suspect began swinging a machete at her during an argument and the injuries were caused when she tried to block the attack.
The injured woman told police the suspect was still inside the home with another woman who couldn’t walk because she was recovering from surgery. When the suspect refused to answer the door or his phone and officers could not contact the woman still inside the house, negotiators and SWAT were called.
The man was eventually talked out of the home and taken into custody before 6 p.m. The injured woman’s injuries were treated at the scene.
