CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A five-hour standoff in Chesterfield ended after SWAT arrested a man overnight.
Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home for a domestic matter but returned moments later for a call for shots fired.
Several roads are closed near Chesterfield Parkway and Justus Post Road as a SWAT team tried to lure a man out of a home.
About five hours later, SWAT team members used tear gas to force the man out of the home.
No one was hurt during the standoff.
The investigation is ongoing.
