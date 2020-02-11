MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken into custody for allegedly torturing and burning a small dog in the Metro East.
The Madison City's Animal Control unit was notified Thursday about a small injured dog named Charlie by Pound Pets, an animal rescue group. In a Facebook post, the group said they received a call from someone reporting lye had been poured on the dog.
The group noticed several chemical burns on the dog's body during an exam by a veterinarian.
"The vet said Charlie took a few steps today but they want to limit that right now. But it's a very good sign," Pound Pets said providing an update on his condition. "He's a survivor. Charlie still has 50/50 chance of survival. Burns are very serious and can lead to other issues."
Detectives later found a man hiding in a Granite City home and took him into custody. Charges have not been filed at this time.
It is unknown if the man is the dog's owner.
"[Pound Pets] are taking donations to help for the significant vet bills to save and care for Charlie," the police department said.
To donate, click here.
