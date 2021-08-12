WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have arrested an individual after shots were fired outside a Wentzville apartment complex Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Peine Lakes Drive for a call for shots fired at 2:13 a.m. Officers found several people that were involved in a domestic incident and one person fled the scene.
According to police, an ex-boyfriend contacted his ex-girlfriend to pick up items from the apartment and then assaulted her. A male friend and the ex-boyfriend had an argument and shots were fired.
The male that fled later contacted detectives and was charged with third-degree domestic assault. Police did not release his name.
Police said this was an isolated incident.
In a press release, police thanked the residents of Peine Lakes Apartments for assisting detectives in the investigation. Wentzille officers have conducted 246 patrols of this neighborhood so far this year.
Residents are encouraged to call police at 636-327-5105 to report any suspicious activity.
