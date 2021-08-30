ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after allegedly forcing a woman to perform sex acts at gunpoint behind a north St. Louis building.
Around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old woman said she was walking near Hodiamont and Ridge when a man came up to her and forced her behind a building at gunpoint. The woman said the 49-year-old forced her to commit sexual acts then robbed her.
As the suspect was walking away, a 47-year-old woman confronted him. The suspect reportedly shot at the woman. She was not injured.
Officers took the suspect into custody near Dr. Martin Luther King and Goodfellow following a brief foot chase. A gun was recovered. The suspect’s name has not been released.
