ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody after leading police on a foot chase south of downtown St. Louis Wednesday.
Police said a man got out of a car after troopers pulled it over near the Walgreens in Lafayette Square around 11 a.m.
After running from the car, the man went behind nearby houses. He was eventually taken into police custody.
No other information has been released.
