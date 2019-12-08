ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was arrested after posing as a taxi driver and cut two victims with his pocketknife early Sunday morning in the Grove.
Police said two victims in their 20s got into a car in the 4100 block of Manchester in the Grove after a 52-year-old man convinced them he was a taxi driver. Police said this was around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and the man drove them to the QuikTrip at Vandeventer and Chouteau in Midtown.
The two victims, a man and a woman, eventually figured out the man was not a taxi driver and demanded their $20 back but he refused. The woman then took the driver's car keys and a fight started.
The suspect then pulled out his pocketknife and began attacking the victims, cutting them.
Officers took the suspect into custody and the victims were taken to a hospital.
No other information was released.
