ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was hit and killed on Tuesday night. A person was taken into custody shortly after.
Police said a 51-year-old man was crossing Chouteau when a pickup truck hit and killed him around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The man was later identified as Willie Latimore.
The truck left the scene immediately, police say. Officers later found the 2014 blue Dodge Ram truck in the area of 18th Street and Olive Street. A 54-year-old man was taken into custody.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.