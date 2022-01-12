Man arrested after leading police on a chase in the Metro East

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was arrested following a police chase in the Metro East early Wednesday morning.
The chase started about 1 a.m. after the driver took off from a traffic stop in Cahokia Heights. News 4 was listening to the chase when the suspect drove in front of our vehicle with police following him closely.
Police arrested the man in Washington Park at 41st Street and Van Buren.
