ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody after he allegedly killed a person who was assaulting a woman in north St. Louis.
St. Louis officers were called to the 4400 block of Clarence around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday following a shooting. When they arrived, a 50-year-old man was found shot to death.
According to their preliminary investigation, officers said a 29-year-old man fired the fatal shots after seeing a 55-year-old woman being assaulted by the older man. Police reportedly recovered a gun when they took the younger man into custody. The woman was not injured.
The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is urged to call CrimeStoppers or police.
