Man arrested after juvenile severely injured in O'Fallon, Illinois crash

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) – A man was arrested following a car crash last week in O’Fallon, Illinois.
Amendrezz Turner was driving a Kia Sorento that crossed over the center line on W. Highway 50 near Lincoln Avenue and crashed into a Honda Odyssey minivan on Feb. 9 at 8:25 p.m., according to police. The driver of the minivan and Turner suffered non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile who was in the minivan was flown to a hospital with severe injuries.
Turner was later charged with two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated battery by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. The charges were issued after he allegedly tried to leave the crash scene by getting into nearby vehicles.
The O’Fallon Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the cash, including the possibility that Turner, 19, may have been under the influence. The Illinois State Police Department’s accident reconstruction team is also investigating the crash.
A photograph of Turner has not been released by police.
