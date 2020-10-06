FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody after getting into a fire truck at the scene of a fire in North County overnight.
Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a burning home near South New Florissant Road and Dunn Road in Florissant. When they arrived, there was heavy fire in front of the home.
The firefighters entered the house to search for residents and found no one inside, but they did find a separate fire in the garage. Fire officials said it was suspicious to find two origins of fire. They also said a gas can was nearby.
While firefighters were on scene, a man hopped into the driver’s seat of a Berkeley fire truck. A News 4 photographer then saw the man being taken into custody. Officials said there is surveillance video of the same man in the area around the time the fire started.
Neighbors told News 4 someone else owns the home that was set on fire. They also said there have been problems with squatters.
Investigators are working to determine if the man found inside the fire truck is the same person who may have set the fires inside the home. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District later said one person was arrested for suspected arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.