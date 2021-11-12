SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody in relation to a deadly hit-and-run outside of a South City bar.
Police told Police tell News 4 there was a fight inside Bomber O'Brien's around 1:00 a.m. Friday, which spilled outside. Several people then got into a car and hit two employees before fleeing. The car was later found in the 4800 block of Oletha, where two of the four suspects were taken into custody. A third suspect was later found and the fourth turned himself in.
The man who was killed was later identified as 54-year-old James Wors, of Oakville. Family and friends told News 4 that Wors was the owner of Bomber O'Brien's.
The other man who was hit by the car was taken to the hospital with broken bones and abrasions. A third victim was treated and released.
According to police, warrants will be applied on at the Circuit Attorney’s Office against William Warden, 26, for murder and other charges in relation to the incident. Police plan to seek at-large warrants for fourth-degree assault against the remaining three suspects. Police have not released booking photos of any of the suspects.
