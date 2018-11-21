BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 24-year-old man has been taken into custody after shooting at police near a Brentwood shopping center Tuesday night.
Around 11:45 p.m., two officers from the City of Brentwood saw a suspicious vehicle with two people inside in the parking lot of the Drury Inn in the 8700 block of Eager Road.
After running the records on the vehicle, the officers determined there were two warrants tied to the license plate.
Police say the two officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with the people inside, a man and a woman. While the officers were running background checks on them, the man, later identified as Trey Cockrell, reportedly fled toward Eager Road, running toward the Target sign.
The two officers chased Cockrell but once he reached the wooded area between the Drury parking lot and the Target complex, he turned and fired two shots at them.
Neither officer returned fire and Cockrell reportedly kept running along the creek in between the two parking lots.
At that point, more officers responded to the chase, some from the Brentwood Police Department and some from the Richmond Heights Police Department.
Officers spotted the suspect running in the creek, and police say when he was spotted the man fired several more shots at officers.
Police returned fire and shot the suspect.
"They started shooting. So we heard like mad shots like literally 10-12 shots and we ended up running into the store," said a witness who wished to remain anonymous.
He was taken to an area hospital and is currently undergoing surgery, but he is expected to survive.
Brentwood and Richmond Heights requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department, and the incident is now under investigation by the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit.
According to St. Louis County police, two Richmond Heights officers and a Brentwood officer fired at the suspect.
One Richmond Heights officer is 49 with 22 years of service, the other is 47 with five years of service. The Brentwood officer is 35 with 12 years of service in Brentwood.
Cockrell was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of resisting arrest and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
The woman in the car remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. She is not in custody at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.