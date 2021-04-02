ST. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 20-year-old was taken into custody after firing a shot inside a QuikTrip in north St. Louis County.
Officials with the St. John Police Department said Shaun Sullivan was arrested on Friday after he fired a shot inside the city's QuikTrip Thursday. Officials said Sullivan and his girlfriend went inside the story at 8 a.m. and got into an argument.
Police said Sullivan then hit his girlfriend and pulled out his gun and fired a shot inside the store. Sullivan then ran away. No one was hit with the bullet. The woman had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Sullivan was arrested and may face charges of first and third-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and felony for resisting and interfering with arrest.
