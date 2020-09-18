GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man accused of leading deputies on a low-speed pursuit after allegedly dragging one of them during a traffic stop is in custody.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Nameoki Road at the intersection of Morrison Road Wednesday afternoon when the driver admitted to having cannabis in the vehicle. When deputies asked the driver, identified as John D. Ashby, to exit the vehicle, he reportedly drove off, dragging a deputy for several feet.
Following a brief low-speed pursuit, Ashby, 40, was stopped and arrested on Primrose at the intersection of Pontoon Road in Granite City, the sheriff's office said.
The Collinsville man was allegedly found to be in possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Madison County Jail and held pending a formal presentation of charges, officials said.
The deputy suffered a minor injury.
