Thomas Knowland was charged with unlawful vandalization of a gravestone at the St. John's Cemetery in mid-September.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- A 46-year-old Metro East man was arrested after damaging thousand dollars worth of headstones and property at a cemetery in September. 

On Sept. 17, police found several burial headstones, grave markers and other property damaged at St. John's Cemetery in the 2900 block of Nameokia Road. Many of headstones were damaged beyond repair and would cost the business thousands of dollars to repair. 

Officials later arrested Thomas Knowland, 46, of Granite City in connection to the incident. Knowland was charged with unlawful vandalization of a gravestone.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Granite City Police Department. 

