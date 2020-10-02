GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- A 46-year-old Metro East man was arrested after damaging thousand dollars worth of headstones and property at a cemetery in September.
On Sept. 17, police found several burial headstones, grave markers and other property damaged at St. John's Cemetery in the 2900 block of Nameokia Road. Many of headstones were damaged beyond repair and would cost the business thousands of dollars to repair.
Officials later arrested Thomas Knowland, 46, of Granite City in connection to the incident. Knowland was charged with unlawful vandalization of a gravestone.
He is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Granite City Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.