ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside a South City home Tuesday morning.
Crisis negotiators were called to the 500 block of Bates around 9:15 a.m. after Justin Neilsen reportedly refused to exit a home when officers attempted to arrest him. The 36-year-old was taken into custody after the negotiators and SWAT team went to the scene.
Download our KMOV News App for the latest updates
Neilsen was wanted for previous weapons offenses, according to police. At the time of his arrest, officers said a gun was found.
No further details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.