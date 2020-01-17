BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man has been arrested after a camera was found super-glued to a Ballwin ATM.
The small wireless digital camera was found super-glued to the top of a drive-up ATM at the US Bank at 15215 Manchester Road the evening of Jan. 15, according to the Ballwin Police Department. An officer reportedly determined the camera was not capable of transmitting data via the internet or Bluetooth but was able to store recordings to an SD card that was found inside the device.
Detectives reviewed the footage and identified the suspect as Kenneth Drones. The 38-year-old was then arrested and charged with tampering with computer equipment.
According to police, there is no evidence that Drones ever possessed the footage that was captured by the camera mounted on the ATM or any individual’s sensitive information.
Detectives said individuals should monitor their bank and credit accounts and immediately report any fraudulent activity to police and their financial institution.
