BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- A St. Louis man was arrested Thursday while being treated at a hospital in Belleville after a gun was found hidden in his pants, police say.
Just past 6 a.m., Damian Hurston, 25, was transported to a local hospital from the Fairview Heights Metrolink station. Police said Hurston appeared intoxicated.
While being treated, a hospital staff member found a handgun in his pants leg. The employee called nearby police, who were already on the scene for an unrelated call after Hurston allegedly reached for the gun.
Police confiscated the gun immediately and turned it into Belleville police officers. According to officials, the serial number has been removed.
Hurston was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of a firearm with defaced identification marks
He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.