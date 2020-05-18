NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives arrested a 30-year-old man after an argument turned deadly in north St. Louis early Sunday morning.
Just past 2:15 a.m., officers found a 38-year-old Winndell Howard in the 4700 block of McMillan in the Lewis Place neighborhood.
Police said he was killed after being shot in the head. Authorities said Howard got into an argument with a 30-year-old Christopher Harmon that became physical before Harmon shot him.
A 28-year-old woman who was at the scene was not injured. Harmon was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.