SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in South City Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 4200 block of Ellenwood in the Bevo neighborhood for a domestic disturbance and were speaking with the caller in front of home when they heard a gunshot and took cover. Officers then heard a second shot and saw they were being fired at from a vehicle that was parked across the street.
A 30-year-old officer with seven years of service then returned fire and the vehicle attempted to drive away but stopped near Ellenwood and Morganford, according to police. The two people inside the vehicle were detained when the vehicle stopped.
The driver of the vehicle was the one who allegedly fired the shots. He was identified and taken into custody.
No one was injured during the incident. EMS crews did arrive to the area to evaluate all those involved.
A gun was recovered, police said.
The Force Investigative Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Police have not publicly identified the suspect.
