TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a Troy, Missouri detective with a car after leading police on a chase Wednesday.
A vehicle believed to have been used in the commission of a burglary within the Wentzville jurisdiction that later fled from officers was spotted at a home in the 100 block of Blair Avenue Wednesday. Officers from Troy surrounded the home and two officers began knocking on the front and side doors of the residence.
About 20 minutes after no one answered the knocks at the home’s doors, two men exited the home and got into a white Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicle, which was allegedly being driven by Dennis M. Blair Jr., then traveled through the grass behind the home and onto Main Street Elementary School property in an attempt to escape from officers. According to police, Blair drove the Equinox onto a walking path towards the asphalt parking lot and turned left behind Clont’s Field.
The detective reportedly turned on his emergency lights and started traveling east to stop the vehicle and prevent a possible chase. Police said the detective then got out of his patrol vehicle, keeping his emergency lights activated, and ordered Blair to the stop the vehicle. He then ordered Blair and his passenger, Mark Hill, out of the Equinox.
Hill allegedly got out of the passenger side of the Equinox and started running towards the wood line.
According to police, the detective continued telling Blair to stop and exit the vehicle, but he continued towards the detective and hit him with the Equinox. Blair then stopped the Equinox, at which time he was ordered out of the vehicle and down to the ground.
As the detective attempted to handcuff Blair, the suspect allegedly continued fighting and resisting arrest. Another officer then arrived on the scene and helped take Blair into custody.
Other officers chased after Hill and took him into custody south of the school property. He was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant. Police said additional charges from the most recent are also pending.
Blair was charged with assault in the first degree. His cash-only bond was set at $300,000.
According to police, no officers or community members were injured during the incident. Some of the Troy R3 School District were put on a short security alert during the incident.
