Man arrested after a stand off in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 24-year-old man is in custody after a deadly shooting Tuesday night.
Police were called to a home in the 5500 block of Clemons at around 6 p.m. Officers say the shooting happened in the home. The man locked himself inside with a gun and a man in his 50s.
Once inside, police arrested the man and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
