O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 23-year-old man was arrested following a deadly shooting in O'Fallon, Mo.
According to officials, Shelbi Milburn, 20, was shot in in the torso the 1100 block of North Main Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Martinez Williamson, 23, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of weapon by a convicted felon. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.