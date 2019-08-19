ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was accused Monday of leading police on a chase after carjacking a driver in Florissant who was trying to put a 'club' onto his steering wheel, police said.
Markel Devante Hutton, 25, was charged with first-degree robbery and resisting arrest.
Around 12:15 a.m. Monday in Florissant, a victim was fastening a club onto his vehicle's steering wheel when Hutton approached him, opened the vehicle's door and pointed a gun at him, police said.
Hutton asked the victim to unlock the club, exit the vehicle and throw the keys on the ground. As the victim exited the vehicle, Hutton shoved him to the ground and hit him, police said.
Hutton then got in the vehicle and drove away. Officers spotted the vehicle at a White Castle on Bellefontaine Road and attempted to stop him but Hutton drove off at high speed when officers approached him. Hutton drove until he reached Illinois and was eventually stopped there.
He was also charged with third-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Hutton is being held on a $200,000 cash only bond.
