ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A male and a female were shot in the abdomen Sunday afternoon, police said.
A male in his 50s and a female in her 30s were shot in the 5200 block of Wren Avenue in north St. Louis City at around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the suspect fled the scene.
Both victims are conscious and breathing.
