ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested a man and woman on multiple drug charges following a search warrant at their home on Friday, April 29.
39-year-old Jared W. Myers and 19-year-old Cheyanne M. Shaw were arrested after police determined that methamphetamine was being distributed from their home.
Illegal drugs and stolen firearms were found inside the Alton home on the 3200 block of Hawthorne Boulevard in the search.
Police received several citizen complaints of possible drug activity at the residence prior to the search.
The two are both with charged of Armed Violence, Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.
Detectives with the Alton Police Department were assisted by the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Special Response Team.
Bond is set at $325,000 each for Myers and Shaw.
They remain at the Madison County Jail.
