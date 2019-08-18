CENTRALIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man and three juveniles were charged after beating up a teenager in the Metro East and causing permanent injuries, police said.
Christopher Leshaun James, 48, was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm and mob action for an August 5 incident that left a 15-year-old male with severe injuries.
The Centralia Police Department said three other juveniles ages 14, 17 and 17, were also arrested and detained on the same charges in connection with the same incident.
The 15-year-old victim sustained permanent injuries and is still hospitalized.
