Tokyo (CBS News) — Tokyo police have charged a 26-year-old unemployed man with injury caused by forcible indecency for allegedly assaulting a woman in Tokyo whom he tracked down using a combination of her own selfies and Google Street View. It's the latest case of an obsessed fan allegedly stalking a young pop star, and it has renewed the discussion in Japan about the perils of fame in the digital age.
Asked how he found the address of the victim, a pop idol in her 20s, suspect Hibiki Sato astounded investigators by recounting how, by patiently poring through the victim's social media selfies, he was able to piece together clues by carefully analyzing the scenery reflected in her eyes.
By enlarging the photos, Sato was allegedly able to discern telling details indicating which train station the victim commuted from. Triangulating these landmarks via Google Street View, he pinpointed the station and staked out his victim, police said.
Sato, who was arrested on Tuesday, also told police he studied seemingly innocuous details in videos the woman shot in her apartment, such as curtain placement and the direction of natural light entering the window, to figure out which building she lived in.
Just before midnight on September 1, he allegedly attacked and molested the woman as she entered her building. He fled, but was later identified by security camera images.
"People should be fully aware that posting pictures and video on social media runs the risk of divulging personal data," an investigator told Japanese daily newspaper Sankei Shimbun.
Commentators on Japanese news shows noted that with ever-higher-resolution smartphone cameras and pressure on entertainers to stay engaged with their audiences, the incident seemed almost inevitable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.