ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 30-year-old man says he was robbed of his car and clothes on Friday at around 2:32 p.m in the 5200 block of Union Boulevard.
The victim told police two armed suspects robbed his 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, his jeans, shoes and money.
The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Police recovered the vehicle after a short time in the 2700 block of Union Boulevard.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
