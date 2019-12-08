CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com)--- Detectives have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing his estranged wife before he was found dead in a house fire in West County overnight.
St. Louis County police said Michael Boal, 59, was found dead inside a home in the 2200 block of Dartmouth Gate Circle near Wildwood.
Chesterfield police said Bobette Everhart-Boal’s body was found in the parking lot of Baxter Crossing Apartments early Sunday morning. Police suspect Michael Boal shot and killed Bobette Boal around 12:45 a.m.
Court records show Bobette Boal filed for divorce in August. She was living at Baxter Crossing Apartments. Neighbors told News 4 they heard screaming and two gun shots Sunday.
When officers arrived at the apartment complex, Michael Boal had already left the scene.
Officials told News 4 Boal drove to his home near Wildwood where he set the house on fire. Police said the home on Darmouth Gate Circle is where Bobette Boal used to live.
Court records show that the couple was scheduled to have a settlement confirmation on Tuesday.
Police said the house fire call came in 45 minutes after the shots fired call in Chesterfield.
Police are still trying to determine how Michael Boal died.
