FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police said a man grabbed an officer’s gun and pointed it at her while he was inside a squad car in Florissant.
St. Louis County police said they arrested Sean Radford, 25, during a domestic disturbance in the 2900 lock of Devonshire Drive around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. He was placed in the front seat of the squad car.
Police said Radford moved toward the officer's side and grabbed her gun while she was driving. Radford allegedly pointed the gun at the officer's hip and said, "Let me out, [expletive]."
Police said the officer and Radford fought over the gun while still driving the car. The officer was able to regain control of her weapon, according to police, and de-escalated the situation before getting out of the car.
St. Louis County police said the officer involved is 29-years-old and has seven years of law enforcement experience.
He is charged with disarming a peace officer while performing an official duty, unlawful use of weapon and resisting arrest-creating a substantial risk of serious injury. Radford is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond.
