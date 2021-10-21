One person was seen being loaded into a medical helicopter following a Thursday morning incident on the border of Cottage Hills and Alton. News 4's Mark Griffin had an update from the scene.

COTTAGE HILLS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle fell on top of him Thursday morning in Madison County.

The Cottage Hills Fire Protection District was called to the 1440 block of 14th Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. for a report of a man trapped under a vehicle. First responders said it appeared the man was working under the vehicle when the jack gave way and the vehicle fell on him.

The man’s injuries have not been disclosed, but first responders said he was conscious and alert while being airlifted to the hospital. It is not known how long he was under the vehicle before first responders arrived.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.