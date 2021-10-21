COTTAGE HILLS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle fell on top of him Thursday morning in Madison County.
The Cottage Hills Fire Protection District was called to the 1440 block of 14th Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. for a report of a man trapped under a vehicle. First responders said it appeared the man was working under the vehicle when the jack gave way and the vehicle fell on him.
The man’s injuries have not been disclosed, but first responders said he was conscious and alert while being airlifted to the hospital. It is not known how long he was under the vehicle before first responders arrived.
