Man airlifted after being shot in St. Ann parking lot

ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting in St. Ann Monday night.
According to detectives, a man drove into the parking lot of Burger King on St. Monica Lane and St. Charles Rock Road at 7 p.m. when he bolted from his car for an unknown reason.
As he sprinted away, he was shot in the stomach. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he is recovering. No additional information has been released.
