TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Illinois man pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to fatally shooting his wife at a motel in Elsberry, Mo. in 2018.
Prosecutors say Rico Clark admitted to shooting his wife Megan Clark nine times at a room at the Elsberry Hotel on June 30. Their infant daughter was in the room when the shooting happened.
The next day, prosecutors say officers found Megan on the bed with nine gunshot wounds to her head and body.
Authorities say surveillance video showed him leaving the room with their daughter after shots were fired.
Clark was later found in Godfrey, Illinois, where he was arrested. Authorities said he denied any involvement in his wife’s death and also refused to cooperate upon further questioning.
He was later transferred to the Lincoln County Jail, where prosecutors say he admitted to another inmate that he murdered his wife and then tossed the gun into a nearby wooded area.
Clark will sentenced to life in prison plus five years.
